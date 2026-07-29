SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A team of active and retired firefighters is working to bring an old fire truck back home in hopes of donating the truck to the city of Somerville.

The 72-year-old truck spent four decades serving in Somerville before being sent to New York.

The man who tracked down the truck said he found it through a Facebook post in Minnesota and knew he needed to jump on the opportunity to restore it.

“I just kinda always liked the design of this particular truck and sure enough this popped up in a field with snow on it in Minnesota and it still said Somerville on it,” said Jay Keane, the retired district fire chief of Somerville. “It served Somerville for 40 years, it was at some of the biggest fires Somerville had.”

Keane said the truck is getting work done in Connecticut before it makes its way back to the Somerville area.

A GoFundMe was set up for anyone looking to donate to help cover the expenses.

He said they are hoping to offer it to the city this fall to be used in parades and other community events.

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