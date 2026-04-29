BOSTON (WHDH) - The Arthritis Foundation and a Boston-based artist teamed up to raise awareness about national arthritis month, which starts in May.

The organization is launching Green Heart Fridays this week; Olivia MacDonald will place a piece of art inspired by the oganization’s Green Heart around the community.

Whover finds the artwork gets to keep it – organizers hope this will draw more attention to the disease that effects 60 million.

“That it sparks a conversation around arthritis, and that it brings awareness to it and people become interested in learning more about what’s going on with it, and that it really brings the community together to talk about this important cause,” MacDonald said.

“It’s a bit of a scavenger hunt,” Hannah Hergenrather of the Arthritis Foundation said. “We’re sort of taking a fun approach to the community stumbling across various pieces of art.”

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