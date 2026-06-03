BOSTON (WHDH) - The Beautiful Lives Project creates opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in sports and community events.

Next week the organization is hosting an event at Boston College where individuals with disabilities will meet BC football players and run drills with them.

Organizers said these opportunities are life-changing for the participants.

“It is important to create these opportunities because many times individuals with disabilities will not be given these opportunities,” said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the organization. “Many of these participants who will be at the event with Boston College football have been there since the first event in 2022. They enjoy reconnecting with the players every year, they enjoy meeting new players.”

The event on June 10 is free and open to adults and children living with disabilities.

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