BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual BUILDFest celebration was recently held at Fenway Park, giving young entrepreneurs in Boston their chance to shine.

Three teams were picked to pitch their business idea to a panel of celebrating judges including former Patriots captain Matthew Slater and the former CEO of Wicked Cupcakes.

The team from “Another Course to College” walked away with a $2,000 prize.

