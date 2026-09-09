DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Debbie Noyes, an employee at the Lowe’s store in Danvers, brightened a Peabody family’s day recently with a special gift.

Lauren Troisi takes her son Noah, who is living with autism, to Lowe’s about once a week to look at his favorite thing: the Halloween animatronics. She said Noah asked for a store T-shirt for Christmas because he’s Lowe’s biggest fan.

When Noyes learned how much Noah loves Lowe’s, she gifted him a store apron.

Troisi said inclusion doesn’t always require a grand gesture: sometimes it’s just about showing interest in what a child loves and making them feel like then belong.

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