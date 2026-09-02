IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Doggy Maze Daze fundraiser at Marini Farm in Ipswich is coming up!

The annual event raises money for the Ipswich Animal Shelter.

On September 12 and 13, pet owners can attend with their four-legged friends.

Part of the ticket sales will go to the Ipswich Humane Group to support the shelter’s animals.

Dogs must be leashed at all times, and there is also a mini-maze for young kids.

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