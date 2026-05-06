EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A preschool in Easton has raised thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish as part of its months-long manners and philanthrophy curriculum.

Students at The Learning Experience raised $11,000 to help grant wishes wishes for children fighting critical illnesses. The students hosted a variety of fundraisers including car washes, lemonade stands, and art auctions.

On the school’s website, it said the program’s goal is to build a foundation of kindness and good behavior to help foster the children’s desire to do good works in their communities.

It goes on to say, “To build on those early manners, Preschoolers are introduced to our philanthropy curriculum and learn the importance of donating to causes, helping raise funds for charity, behaving in public spaces and showing kindness and compassion to their peers, and the meaning of gratitude. Our goal is to form kind-hearted individuals who add value to their community and make a difference in the world as they grow up.”

“It doesn’t matter how big or small you are, your kindness matters, the size of your heart is what matters,” said Abby Thompson, a teacher at The Learning Experience.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)