MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford couple turned a cancer diagnosis into an opportunity to explore the city’s Bluebike stops.

John Romanishin and Cathy Melnikow started riding Bluebikes and keeping track of the stations they reached in 2024.

When John started feeling leg pain and was later diagnosed with cancer, they decided to keep up their Bluebike adventure.

The couple explored new bike stops wile commuting to different hospitals and health centers around the city.

“It was a really great way to take this burden of treatment and use it to explore Boston and discover and do new things,” Melnikow said.

“Specifically during chemo it’s very important to stay physically active, and it’s very hard to because you feel terrible,” Romanishin said. “It helps just your general immune system, your general health and especially the mental health.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield, the sponsor of Bluebikes, featured them in their campaign “Why I Bluebike”.

Romanishin is now in remission and the couple is set to get married in August.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)