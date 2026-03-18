DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton woman and her dog are helping lift spirts at a senior living community in Dedham.

Ellen Fallon and her trained therapy dog Frankie have been visiting Newbridge on the Charles, where the golden retriever helps reduce residents’ stress and provides comfort for patients undergoing care.

Fallon said residents are always excited to see Frankie.

“If I come here say to visit my mom without her everyone wants to know, ‘where’s Frankie, where’s Frankie. They don’t ask about me they may not even know my name, but they know Frankie,” she said.

“Just to see our community members response when they come in, you can see them kind of wake up, really brighten, just the joy and laughter it brings for our patients,” community life leader Jessie Rogan said.

Frankie loves to soak up all the attention and is frequently rewarded with well-earned treats after her visits.

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