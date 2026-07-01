QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Interfaith Social Services in Quincy originally had a small bookshelf to give away, but it has morphed into a program that has distributed 17,000 books to kids in the community.

The pantry’s executive director, Rick Doane, said the kids light up every time they are given a book.

“It’s really awesome to be able to come out hand them five books that they get to keep they don’t have to return them those are theirs forever,” he said. “For a lot of the kids it’s more than just something to do or an assignment from school. This grows into a love of literacy.”

If you want ot donate children’s books to Interfaith Social Services, you can either drop the books off at the pantry or buy them through the organization’s Amazon wishlist.

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