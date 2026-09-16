BOSTON (WHDH) - The Tree Care Hyde Park public art project was started by Boston-based artist Jane Marsching to connect people with the trees in their neighborhood.

She said she chose Hyde Park because the nieghborhood is losing its tree canopy faster than any other neighborhood in Boston.

She is hosting a series of workshops where people create tags to go on trees using local bark, berries, flowers, and a wheelbarrow-shaped printing press.

They will mark 1,000 trees across nine acres in Hyde Park.

“What I’m trying to do is uplift and cultivate a community of care between trees and their neighbors,” Marsching said. “They’re printed with these poetic invitations to do something with a tree, to hum, or move or breathe, quite simple invitations.”

The project is part of the Boston Public Art triennial’s public art accelerator.

The tags also include a link with information about organizations working to plant and preserve trees.

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