WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cuerdos, an embroidery company in Watertown, is making a difference with every stitch. They look to help people with mental health challenges.

Megan Burke stitches tactile onto thrifted and recycled clothing. She says rubbing the dots provides people with a sense of comfort when they feel stressed.

Burke founded the company after noticing her sibling would rub their wrists when feeling anxious. She hopes the embroidery provides the same sense of relief to people who are struggling.

“Every single dot that is hand embroidered intentionally to remind the person that they are deserving of someone else’s time, care, and attention,” Burke said. “This self-soothing tool is both a utility and an ideology. So, it provides that tactile STIM, or grounding in the moment, while also reminding the person of the inherent worth and dignity.”

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