WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local non-profit organization Connor’s Kindness Project, run by a Woburn teen and his grandmother, recently received national recognition.

During the pandemic, Connor Wright and his grandmother Sharon Marrama started creating care packages with activities for kids who were sick and isolating.

Those care packages evolved into Kindness Kits, which they now give to children dealing with medical issues, mental health conditions, and family crises.

The kits include mini Lego sets, slime, Mad Libs, and more.

“I do it for the feeling I get when I help others; you can’t really beat it,” Wright said. “When I deliver a kit or see a picture of a kid receiving a kit or a kind note from a parent, ‘oh yeah, you really helped my kid out during a tough time,’ that’s the stuff that really matters to me.”

“That kit doesn’t just create one act of kindness to the child; it also helps the parents, it helps the caregivers, and then usually organically what happens from there is they go out, and they do an act of kindness,” Marrama said.

Connor’s Kindness Project has delivered 20,000 kits across seven states, and the organization just received a nationwide community impact award from Astound Business Solutions.

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