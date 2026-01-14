WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department’s new comfort dog visited with third graders at Tatnuck Magnet School Tuesday morning.

Students were thrilled to meet the pup that they helped name: Sheruff Barkley.

Last fall students entered the name into a competition put on by the department.

Their entry received the most public votes, giving the adorable new recruit his name.

