BOSTON (WHDH) - Democratic labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan is going up against Boston City Councilor and former mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell for the open attorney general seat.

Liss-Riordan cast her ballot in her hometown of Brookline at the Lincoln School. She’s garnered endorsements from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Campbell, meanwhile, voted at Lower Mills Library in Dorchester alongside Attorney General Maura Healey, who has endorsed Campbell.

