Seekonk superintendent announces positive COVID-19 case at elementary school

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet announced Sunday that Seekonk Public Schools were informed today of a positive case of COVID-19 at Aitken Elementary School.

The person at Aitken Elementary School who tested positive for the virus is self-quarantining in accordance with Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.

Out of an abundance of caution, all Aitken Elementary School fifth grade students will participate in remote learning for the week of Oct. 26 to 30. Information about this transition was sent to fifth-grade families on Sunday night by Principal John Haidemenos. If any fifth-grade student still needs a Chromebook, please contact Principal Haidemenos or Technology Director Colleen Terrill.

The district is actively working with and following guidelines from DPH and the Seekonk Board of Health Agent.

Deep cleaning of all schools will continue to be conducted each night. High-touch surfaces are and will continue to be cleaned frequently and as needed throughout the day while the building is occupied.

Families with additional questions or concerns may contact Aitken Elementary School Principal John Haidemenos at haidemenosj@seekonkschools.org or 508-336-5230; Aitken Elementary School Nurse Jessica Devane at devanej@seekonkschools.org or 508-336-5230; or Superintendent Drolet at droletr@seekonkschools.org or 508-399-5106.

