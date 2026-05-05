MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student died after being seriously injured when a tree fell on the Winthrop School playground, according to the Melrose School Committee.

On Monday, two students and one adult were taken to a hospital after the tree toppled over. The Melrose School Committee says the two other individuals injured have been discharged from the hospital.

Jackie Florentino’s grandson knew the victim. She paid her respects on Tuesday.

“He was like a nice, independent little boy. Confident. Seemed wise beyond his years. It’s just really sad,” Florentino said.

Melrose police responded to the Winthrop Elementary School in Melrose just before 3 p.m. after a massive tree from a neighboring property fell onto a jungle gym. School officials said they sent out an email alert to parents, saying there had been an accident on the playground during an after-school event, and several children witnessed the incident.

“There was one time my grandson was being bullied, and some 5th graders threw his toy over the fence, and this little boy retrieved it for him and chased the bullies away,” Florentino said.

The tree has since been removed. People who walk in the area reacted to the news.

“It’s a walking community, Melrose, and a tree could have fallen on any one of us, and it’s so sad, but it makes us realize life is so precious,” Cheryl Riley said.

Counselors were at the school on Tuesday to support the students and staff.

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