SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (WHDH) — A light-hearted vision for the wall separating the United States from Mexico has come to life about a decade later.

Seesaws were installed between the border fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico so children on both sides could play together.

The city is separated from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico by a steel fence.

Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello drew up the design of the ‘teeter-totter wall’ back in 2009.

In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was, “Filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall.”

