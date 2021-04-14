‘Selfless acts of courage’: Dedham fourth grader hailed a hero for coming to mother’s rescue

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham fourth grader received a special honor from the police department Wednesday for his acts of bravery when he realized his mother was in the throes of a medical emergency.

Nate Galante, 10, did not waste a second last week when he noticed his mom Sarah was getting really sick.

She has been battling Multiple Sclerosis for nearly two decades but Nate said he knew her symptoms were not normal and that he had to do something.

“She said, ‘Don’t call him,’ and my dad called 911 and she went to the hospital,” said Nate.

His dad Michael Galante said Sarah suffered a pulmonary embolism and underwent emergency open-heart surgery. She is now in stable condition but he said she has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“It was all minutes,” he said. “If Nate hadn’t called me, she would’ve lost all oxygen and wouldn’t have been able to recover,”

Nate and his classmates celebrated his heroic actions with an ice cream party at school today.

“You have demonstrated the qualities and definition of a community hero by making a difference with your selfless acts of courage,” an officer told Nate at the event.

His friends say they are proud of him.

“He’s really brave he’s always looking to help everybody, he’s really nice to everybody,” classmate Kylie Beers said.

