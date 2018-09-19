Sen. Elizabeth Warren excited about Josh Gordon joining Patriots

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. Josh Gordon's troubled tenure with the Cleveland Browns has ended. The team announced Saturday night, Sept. 15, 2018 that it intends to release the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, whose immense talent has been overshadowed by substance abuse that has derailed a promising career. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a big New England Patriots fan and she is thrilled about the addition of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.

“This is great. The Pats are a great team but they always get better,” she told TMZ Sports. “Watch for them this week.”

New England acquired Gordon on Monday in exchange for a future fifth-round draft pick. The trade was finalized Tuesday, according to the NFL.

The move came as a surprise to some, given Gordon’s history of substance abuse and suspensions, but Warren is not worried at all. In fact, she believes Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will help keep him in check.

“Everybody does better when they’ve got Belichick and Brady on their side,” she told the news outlet. “That’s how it works in New England.”

In his second NFL season in 2013, Gordon led the league with 1,646 yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns. Gordon has played in just 11 games since because of his off-field issues.

The 27-year-old brings a dazzling blend of size and speed to the table. He should help the Patriots downfield passing attack.

It’s not yet clear if he will suit up in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

