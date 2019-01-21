Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Government shutdown is Trump’s fault

BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ramping up her criticism of President Donald Trump, faulting him for the partial federal government shutdown.

The Massachusetts Democrat said the shutdown is happening for one reason, so that Trump can press for money for what Warren called “a monument to hate and division along our southern border,” a reference to Trump’s push for funding for a border wall with Mexico.

Warren offered remarks Monday during Boston’s 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast.

She called for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing every vote is counted, saying “people of color have been systematically denied the most basic of human rights: the right to vote.”

Other speakers at the event included Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

