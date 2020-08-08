Serious crash sends man to hospital, trooper left injured at the scene in Seekonk

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is in the hospital and a trooper investigating a crash in Seekonk was left injured on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a single rollover crash on Route 195 eastbound around 3:22 a.m. found the driver of a 2007 Ford Focus suffering from life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Crews assisted at the scene and the driver, a 20-year-old man from New Bedford, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for his injuries.

A 32-year-old trooper helping investigate the crash sustained minor injuries when his cruiser was struck at the scene, according to police. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and was later released.

A preliminary investigation determined that his cruiser was struck by a passing 2020 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 74-year-old Yarmouthport woman, officials said. The driver of the vehicle is expected to be cited.

