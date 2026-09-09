BOSTON (WHDH) - Service in part of the Orange Line will be shut down for five days starting Thursday.

Shuttles will replace service from Forest Hills to Back Bay from the 10th to the 14th.

This continues the work done during last month’s shutdown, which focused on the other half of the Orange Line.

Among the improvements, the MBTA said it plans to continue work on Ruggles station.

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