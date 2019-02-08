Service resumes on Blue, Green, Orange lines after ‘severe’ delays caused by power problem

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hours after the MBTA warned Blue, Green, and Orange Line riders to expect severe delays on Friday due to a power problem, service resumed about 8 p.m. on all three lines.

said some sections of the lines experienced issues and some trains may hold at stations or operate under restricted speeds.

The biggest delays were between the airport and Government Center; Downtown Crossing and North Station; and Copley and North Station.

“The outage stems from a cable problem at a key substation in the North End,” MBTA Spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in a statement. “MBTA Power Department workers are on scene to take corrective action. Power has been restored to some sections of the Green and Blue Lines but trains are being dispatched manually due to ongoing signal issues. Back-up generators have been activated and there is lighting inside stations. Extra personnel has been dispatched to provide customer service.”

Friday Afternoon Power Problem Update: Regularly scheduled #MBTA service has resumed on Orange, Blue & Green Lines concluding earlier disruption. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 9, 2019

These failures mean that trains can't run normally because the system that tells a train if it is safe to proceed is not working. Trains are holding and waiting for permission from field personnel to ensure they can proceed safely, which is what is causing the backups. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

Pay stations were not functioning and workers were forced to waive trains through manually.

Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on all of the lines.

The Red Line was delayed for a period of time but regular service has since resumed.

A photo from inside Kenmore Station showed a large gathering of commuters. Another photo from inside Haymarket Station showed people standing in the dark.

Power problems affecting central subway sections of system. Biggest delays in areas below. Expect severe delays. BL: Btwn Airport & Gov't Ctr OL: Btwn DTX & N. Station GL: Btwn Copley & N. Station — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

Some sections of #BlueLine, #GreenLine and #OrangeLine experiencing delays of up to 25 minutes due to a power problem. Some trains may hold at stations or operate under restricted speeds. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

Eastbound #GreenLine C & D trains terminate at Kenmore Station. Use westbound B train service to Kenmore to transfer to C & D trains.https://t.co/ycRrWbPW09 — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)