The MBTA is reminding riders that Green Line service will be suspended between Government Center and Babcock Street on the B branch, Government Center and Cleveland Circle on the C branch, North Station and Kenmore on the D branch, and Heath Street and North Station on the E Branch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16.

During this service suspension, the MBTA will perform work on two major projects: critical signal upgrades within the central Green Line tunnel and the C Branch Accessibility Improvements Project.

Riders can find complete information at MBTA.com/GreenLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

Riders using shuttle bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Cleveland Circle should budget at least an additional 25 minutes of travel in addition to their regular commute.

B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Fares will not be collected at surface-level stops between Babcock Street and Boston College.

Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

C Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Cleveland Circle and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

Shuttle bus service will not be available at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall in both directions. Riders should instead utilize shuttle bus service at the next nearest stop.

D Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

E Branch: Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.

The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

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