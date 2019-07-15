Several confirmed shark sightings prompt beach closures on Cape Cod

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of confirmed great white shark sightings forced popular Cape Cod beaches to shut down over the weekend.

Several beaches that would normally have been packed with people trying to beat the heat sat mostly empty due to the fear of sharks in the water off of Truro, Provincetown and Orleans.

On Sunday, Longnook Beach in Truro shut down for an hour following a confirmed sighting.

Head of the Meadow Beach, which is also in Truro, temporarily closed on Saturday.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed several more sightings throughout Saturday afternoon.

Experts blame the recent uptick in shark sightings on the number of seals seen on the Cape.

Signs have been placed at several beaches to warn swimmers to keep an eye out for sharks this summer.

