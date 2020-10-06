HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were injured following a three-car crash involving a military Humvee on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway just before exit 22 around 10:30 a.m. found the Humvee with front-end damage and two other damaged vehicles.

An undisclosed number of people suffered injuries that are believed to be minor, according to state police.

All vehicles have been towed from the scene.

At 10:30 a.m. Troopers responded to a 3-vehicle crash on Rt. 495 NB prior to Exit 22, Hopkinton. Several occupants suffered suspected minor injuries, and all vehicles were towed. The scene was cleared by 10:53 a.m. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 6, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)