(AP) — Several thousand homes and businesses are still in the dark in Maine following a storm that struck on Thanksgiving Day.

The storm brought snow and strong gusts to western and northern Maine, knocking out electricity to more than 20,000 Central Maine Power customers at the peak.

About 5,000 remained in the dark Friday morning.

More snow is possible at the start of next week. The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on a potential Nor’easter.

