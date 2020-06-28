Severe thunderstorm warning issued for area south of Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning for part of Boston and towns south of the city is in effect until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could bring wind of up to 60 mph and half-dollar-sized hail.

Likely affected areas include Boston, Canton, Dedham, Dover, Medfield, Milford, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph and Sherborn.

Attleboro, Bridgewater, Brockton, Franklin, Mansfield, Millis, Norfolk, North Bellingham, Rockville and Walpole may also be affected.

