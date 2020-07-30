Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Worcester County

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester County Thursday evening.

The thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Worcester County until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Other affected areas include central Franklin County.

Amherst, Orange, Athol, Montague, Templeton, Barre, Hubbardston, Sunderland, Northfield, Hardwick, Leverett, Erving, Shutesbury, Phillipston, Gill, Pelham, Petersham, New Salem and Wendell all have the possibility to see 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

4:47pm THUR: Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for portions of northwest Worcester County until 5:30pm. Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter sized hail greatest risk. #7news pic.twitter.com/ooNpXCA26R — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 30, 2020

