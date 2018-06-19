Severe weather leaves behind trail of damage, thousands of power outages

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A strong line of storms that moved through Massachusetts and prompted tornado warnings Monday toppled trees, downed power lines, damaged homes and brought flooding to some areas.

Soaring afternoon temperatures and oppressive humidity levels were met by an approaching cold front, setting off powerful thunderstorms in western and central Massachusetts.

Three different tornado warnings were posted but have since expired. The storms pushed east and pummeled parts of the Greater Boston area.

More than 20,000 customers across Massachusetts were without power at one point during the evening. As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, around 1,000 remained without power.

Methuen was among the hardest hit communities in Essex County. A large tree crashed down on a car on Tyler Street. Two people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Neighborhood resident Stellah Chomba said torrential rain and strong wind gusts knocked several other trees onto power lines.

“It was like a crack. We could hear it cracking, and it just fell down, boom,” Chomba told 7News.

Parts of Fitchburg were underwater. On River Street, heavy rain left motorists swamped and stranded in floodwaters. Many cars had to be towed away. Manholes overflowed in some neighborhoods. The water has since receded.

A massive tree crashed through the roof a home in Boxford and came to rest in Darryl Fedorchak’s bathroom.

“If I was upstairs in the bathroom, we wouldn’t be doing this interview,” Fedorchak told 7News.

The gable on his home is completely destroyed but the rest of the house is OK.

