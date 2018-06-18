Severe weather leaves behind trail of damage, thousands of power outages

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A strong line of storms that moved through Massachusetts and prompted tornado warnings Monday evening toppled trees, downed power lines, damaged homes and brought flooding to some areas.

Soaring temperatures and humidity were met by an approaching cold front, setting off powerful thunderstorms in western and central Massachusetts.

Three different tornado warnings were posted at one point, but have since expired. The storms pushed east and pummeled parts of the Greater Boston area.

Methuen was among the hardest hit communities in Essex County. A large tree crashed down on a car on Tyler Street. The operator was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Neighborhood resident Stellah Chomba said torrential rain and strong wind gusts knocked several other trees onto power lines.

“It was like a crack. We could hear it cracking, and it just fell down, boom,” Chomba told 7News.

Parts of Fitchburg were left underwater. On River Street, heavy rain left motorists swamped and stranded in floodwaters. Many cars had to be towed away. Manholes overflowed in some neighborhoods.

A massive tree crashed through the roof a home in Boxford and came to rest in Darryl Fedorchak’s bathroom.

“If I was upstairs in the bathroom, we wouldn’t be doing this interview,” Fedorchak told 7News.

The gable on his home is completely destroyed but the rest of the house is OK.

As of 9 p.m., more than 14,000 residents across Massachusetts were without power.

Here’s a look at more wild weather from around the state:

Out the front door at Salisbury beach pic.twitter.com/MDGi7boxeN — chuck martin (@jackchensy) June 18, 2018

@7News lighting strike on tree in Gardner pic.twitter.com/Z1Nz0R2ryA — Gary Bardzak (@gbardzak) June 18, 2018

Multiple trees down across the City. Crews are responding to multiple locations. DO NOT TOUCH LIVE WIRES. Please call 911 to report any unsafe situations #Lawrence #DPW pic.twitter.com/J0jZrj9s8o — Lawrence Department of Public Works (@Lawrence_DPW) June 18, 2018

In Fitchburg water is shooting out of manholes after heavy rains swamp the area. @7News pic.twitter.com/ZwuEuQme3h — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) June 19, 2018

