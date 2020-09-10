Severely injured kitten rescued from streets of Springfield in need of ‘hero adopter’

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopscotch was just 5 months old when a good Samaritan plucked him off the streets of Springfield last month with severe fractures to the bones in his front legs — and now the MSPCA says he’s looking for a hero adopter.

Now, after surgery at Angell Animal Medical Center, he’s recovering at Nevins Farm in Methuen and is ready for a “hero adopter” to take him home. He will need an additional 4 to 8 weeks of cage rest to heal.

People interested in adopting him can reach out to methuen@mspca.org

#VIDEO: Up close and personal with Hopscotch, who just underwent surgery to repair severe fractures to his humerus bones. Now he needs a HERO adopter! https://t.co/Kvs7ZpJ2gS 1/ #thread — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) September 10, 2020

