CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An accuser dropped sexual assault claims in a civil case filed against the influencer known as Clavicular.

The civil suit was filed in Miami earlier this year; the streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, still faces criminal rape charges in Massachusetts.

A woman claims he raped her at his home in Chatham last year when she was 17.

He’s set to be arraigned in Orleans District Court next week.

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