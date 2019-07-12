Shaheen to announce broad legislation to address addiction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Recovery center workers, health care providers and advocates are joining U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen as she announces what she calls sweeping legislation to address addiction.

Shaheen is holding a press conference Friday at New Futures in Concord, alongside representatives from Bi-State Primary Care Association, Harbor Homes, Spark NH and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. She’ll further discuss the legislation with law enforcement, mental health professionals and others at a recovery center in Laconia later in the day.

Shaheen, a Democrat, serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee. She helped negotiate a bipartisan agreement last year that resulted in $6 billion in funding to respond to the opioid crisis.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)