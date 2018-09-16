Shark sighting closes Cape beach day after deadly attack

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming for an hour after a confirmed white shark sighting.

A shark spotted by a helicopter off Coast Guard Beach in Eastham around 1 p.m. prompted officials to order the area closed to swimming for an hour, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The sighting came a day after a 26-year-old Revere man was killed by a shark off Cape Cod.

