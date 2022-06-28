TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark spotting shut down Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro Tuesday afternoon.

Lifeguards had swimmers get out of the water for about an hour due to the sighting.

John Chisholm, a shark expert at the New England Aquarium, said that while this is the first alert of the summer it certainly won’t be the last, so it is important for people to get out of the water and alert authorities if they see a shark.

“If there are sharks nearby or there’s been an alert take the appropriate measures. Don’t go out past your knees. Stay in a group. Don’t go swimming out off shore by yourself. Stay on a beach where there are lifeguards or other people,” said Chisholm.

The Sharktivity app, developed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, sends out alerts and tracks shark activity along Cape Cod and the South Shore and is recommended for use during the shark season.

