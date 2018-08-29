Shark spotted in water off Manchester-by-the-Sea

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A small shark was spotted in the water off Manchester-by-the-Sea early Wednesday morning.

Manchester police dispatcher Ron Ramos spotted the shark on the department’s harbor camera feed shortly after midnight, according to Police Chief Ed Conley.

Conley shared the video on Twitter and reminded the public that sharks are typically more active at night.

Conley said there is no threat to the public.

