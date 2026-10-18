BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue is calling on lieutenant governor candidate Shawn Oliver to suspend his campaign immediately following his arrest for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into multiple vehicles in New Bedford.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Dartmouth Street around 11:40 p.m. Saturday found an overturned vehicle that had hit multiple parked cars, according to New Bedford police.

Oliver, 42, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

In a statement Sunday morning, Minogue said, “I am extremely disappointed. Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence.”

The statement continued, “After speaking with Shawn, I am asking him to suspend his campaign immediately, and when elected, I will formally ask for his resignation. Shawn is a father and grandfather, and he needs to put his family first. He needs to do the work to ensure this never happens again. If he needs help with that, I will help him.”

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