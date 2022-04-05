BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A special tip-off was held in Brockton Tuesday evening, to honor fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci.

A new girls basketball league in the Mass. State Police Unity Basketball League has been formed and dedicated to Trooper Bucci who was killed in the line of duty more than a month ago when she stopped to help a driver on the side of the road.

Bucci was always active and worked as a personal trainer to help others reach their fitness goals.

Her loved ones, all clad in blue, came together to celebrate the first of many games in her memory — something they know she would have loved.

“She was certainly somebody that the other females on our job looked up to,” Colonel Christopher Mason said. “She had a passion for fitness. It was something that she really loved to do. So we think this is a really nice fit and a really great way to honor her memory.”

With the games continuing throughout the night at the Boys’ and Girls’ Club in Brockton, the league hopes it will be just the beginning of a successful run.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)