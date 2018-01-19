HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A witness spoke with 7News to describe the terrifying scene after police said a woman barricaded herself inside a Haverhill home.

The neighbor heard crashing noises and glass breaking inside an apartment. After the man went to see what was going on, he called 911.

“When I came outside, she was coming towards me with two guns and I got a little nervous,” said the witness who talked to 7News under anonymity to protect his identity.

“She had blood on her hair. She had blood everywhere and the door,” he added.

The woman stayed barricaded inside for several hours.

Some neighbors said it was scary and confusing, especially since some were sleeping when it all started.

“Waking up at around 10:30; hearing the chopper buzzing around your apartment, you’re thinking, ‘What’s going on?’ said neighbor Frank Salerno.

After a few hours, negotiators got the woman out of the apartment complex and into an ambulance.

The woman reportedly fired shots at officer, but there is no word on how many were fired.

Officials said no officers were hurt.

The neighbor who came face to face with the woman said he wished he could have helped her.

“I was nervous because when she hit the door, she had the other gun facing me, so I don’t know – state of mind. You don’t know what could happen,” he explained.

It is unclear what criminal charges the woman will be facing.

