Sheep that led police on chase in Mansfield returned to rodeo

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A sheep that led officers on a wild chase through Mansfield last weekend has been returned to the rodeo it escaped from.

Dashcam video shared on the department’s Facebook page showed officers chasing the sheep, which escaped from the New England Rodeo last Friday.

In an update on the department’s Facebook page, Mansfield police say the sheep, now named “Dodge” has been returned to the rodeo.

“The rodeo also shared this great card they received,” the post read, along with a picture of the officer who tried to catch the animal.

“We really like the astounding accuracy with which young Christian depicted Tony’s breakaway speed,” it added.

