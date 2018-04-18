Shell casings found at high school in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) — Police confirmed they are investigating after several shell casings were found at a high school in Danvers.

Police said the casings were found in a bathroom near the athletic complex towards the back of campus at Essex Agricultural and Technical High School. In a letter home to parents, Principal Brad Morgan said 13 casings were found. Police said they do not know how long the casings have been there.

The school is closed for vacation week but faculty have been in the building and athletic games have been going on.

