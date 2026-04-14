NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A shelter in place was lifted at Nashua High School Tuesday morning after being imposed earlier in the day.

The school district said a student found a single bullet in a toilet on the south campus.

Nashua police are leading the investigation and classes are set to continue once the shelter in place is lifted.

The district said there is no active known threat to students or staff.

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