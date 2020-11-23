PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WHDH) — Two children were rescued from a car that crashed into a pond after the driver fled from a sheriff’s deputy in Port Richey, Florida last Thursday, authorities said.

A deputy attempted to stop a car for a window tint violation near the intersection of San Marco and U.S. 19 when the vehicle fled into a mobile home park, lost control and crashed into a pond, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and good Samaritans rushed into the pond to rescue the suspect, a passenger and two children who were inside the car, the sheriff’s office added.

A baggie containing methamphetamine was reportedly found floating in front of the suspect, whose name has not been released.

He was arrested for several charges, including child abuse, possession of methamphetamines, driving with a suspended license, fleeing to elude and reckless driving.

He also had three outstanding warrants, which he reportedly told police is the reason that he fled.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

