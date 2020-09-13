Sheriff: 2 more dead from California wildfires

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, a helicopter prepares to drop water at a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif. A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender at a party went up in smoke Saturday at El Rancho Dorado Park in Yucaipa, when a pyrotechnical device they used sparked a wildfire that has burned thousands of acres. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

CHICO, Calif. — A Northern California sheriff said Sunday that two more people have died from wildfires, bringing the state’s total death toll to 24.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said during a news conference that seven people remain missing.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area on Monday through Monday night.

Incident Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday but not a lot.

Borsum added that the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

