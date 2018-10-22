Sheriff: Man found with wife’s body in trunk, kids in car

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities say a soldier based in Louisiana was arrested in a car with his wife’s body in the trunk, their two toddlers in the car, and his girlfriend driving.

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office statement says 22-year-old Logan Kyle was turned over to Army investigators at Fort Polk; 24-year-old Sarah Parker of Lake Charles was arrested on charges including failure to report a homicide, and the 1- and 2-year-old children are in state custody.

Fort Polk spokeswoman Kim Reichsling says Kyle is in custody. She says she cannot release his wife’s name until Tuesday because Army regulations require a 24-hour wait after notifying next-of-kin.

The sheriff’s office says deputies got a tip about a woman with a dead body in her trunk and stopped Parker’s car Sunday night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending