ALTURAS, Calif. (WHDH) — A couple avoided child endangerment charges after two small children were found in modified cribs secured to the wall “like dog crates,” authorities said.

Deputies conducting a search of a California home late Sunday afternoon found two small children inside two separate modified cribs that were stacked on top of one another, Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three firearms, ammunition, evidence of a butane honey oil lab and suspected methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the house.

Ramon Alberto Zendejas and his girlfriend Mercadies Irene Williams, both 25 years old, were placed under arrest in connection this this search.

Zendejas was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearms, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with prohibited person in possession of firearms and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Zendejaz and Williams were also originally charged with child endangerment but this charge was dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The sole fact that the children were housed in stacked modified cribs alone does not constitute charges for child endangerment,” the sheriff’s office said in an updated press release.

The children were turned over to a responsible family member at the scene through Child Protective Services.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)