‘Shoes with soul’: Sneaker company teams up with Boston Children’s Hospital to create unique designs with purpose

BOSTON (WHDH) - A sneaker company and Boston Children’s Hospital are teaming up and creating kicks for a cause.

The Saucony sneaker company took designs from six young patients and helped to make their shoe dreams a reality. A portion of the proceeds are going back to the Boston Children’s Cardiac Fitness Program

Max Harley has a smile as big as his personality but, the 13-year-old has gone through more than most ever do in their lifetime.

“When I was born I had a heart defect so they gave me two open-heart surgeries which helped save my life,” he explained.

Now, he gets to add “shoe designer” to his list of accomplishments. Max said he was very excited to be participating in the program.

“I actually have one of the first design boards right here,” he said gesturing to his handiwork. “Here’s like the basic design of the shoes that’s been released now and these are the textures and everything.”

Max said his inspiration came from his love of theater and he couldn’t be more proud.

“We kind of got the idea for the red meaning the theater side of me,” he explained. “And blue is one of my favorite colors and so they added that and everything and my favorite food is ice cream and so they integrated that design into the shoe as well.”

Director of the program, Dr. Naomi Gauthier said the partnership between the hospital and the shoe company makes for a perfect pair.

“This project has helped to show how kids like max are amazing and are way more than their diagnosis,” she said “The philosophy of getting out there and doing something for good, “run for good” really aligns with the way we think these children should see themselves as whole children who are capable of anything.”

The limited-edition shoes are available now. They can be purchased here.

Saucony said they will be expanding their efforts to half a dozen hospitals across the globe.

