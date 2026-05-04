EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — A shooting Sunday night at a party at a lake near Oklahoma City sent least 12 people to hospitals, according to police and hospital officials.

Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward said authorities received reports of shots being fired at about 9 p.m. at a gathering of young people near Arcadia Lake. She said late Sunday that no arrests had been made yet.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspects,” she said.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward said.

She said that 10 people were taken to hospitals and others drove themselves. She said victims were in “various conditions.”

Nine people were at Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City and three were at Integris Health Edmond Hospital, according to a hospital system spokesperson. The spokesperson said the patients were all still being assessed late Sunday night.

While police did not provide details about the party, a flyer seen on social media after the shooting suggested that an event called Sunday Funday had been scheduled near the lake Sunday evening.

Arcadia Lake, located around 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, is an artificial reservoir used for flood control that is also a popular recreational spot that offers fishing, boating, picnicking and camping. It’s located in Edmond, an Oklahoma City suburb with about 100,000 residents.

Forty years ago, Edmond was the site of one of the deadliest workplace shootings in U.S. history. On Aug. 20, 1986, postal worker Patrick Sherrill shot 20 co-workers, killing 14 of them. He then killed himself.

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